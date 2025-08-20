It’s about the kids: Move the Muse; let Emerald build

Knoxville City Council got it half right on August 19, 2025. The council voted 8-1 to ratify the contract to move Muse Knoxville to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. Amelia Parker voted no.

On a motion by sponsor Gwen McKenzie, the council postponed for two weeks the resolution to sell nearly 13 acres from Chilhowee Park to Emerald Youth Foundation. Emerald would design and construct youth athletic and health care/wellness facilities similar to the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex in Lonsdale. Concept plan for Emerald East Ministry Complex.

McKenzie promised to conduct a community meeting at the Beck Cultural Center before that vote.

Parker’s main complaints were jabs at Mayor Indya Kincannon. She said only a few council members were involved in discussions. “I only heard about this after the (August 11, 2025) press conference.” Parker also said the decision is unfair to the Tennessee Valley Fair.

David Brace, the city’s chief operating officer, said, “We love the fair and want to work with them.” He said the staging area (now on the midway site) could be moved to the city’s fire training area, just north of Chilhowee Park. And the student events now held at the Jacob Building could be relocated, possibly to the current Muse building.

Most council members seemed favorable to the Emerald plan and nothing is lost by a two-week delay. For years I’ve heard, “Everything goes out west.” Heck, I’ve even said it. Now it’s East Knoxville’s turn. And with Jim Clayton offering $25 million for Muse Knoxville improvements and Emerald Youth offering to raise $20-$30 million, what’s to lose?

One of the speakers cited “31 empty buildings” in the area and said the city should have been concerned about business development. The expanded children’s museum will bring tourists to East Knoxville – not 10 days a year but 365 days. And the Emerald project will serve community youth. Let’s not overthink this, folks. Just do it.

Penny4Arts offers free cultural events for area students



The Arts & Culture Alliance has announced a new year of experiences through Penny4Arts, a program developed to meet the local arts community’s long-term goal of serving and educating East Tennessee’s children.

Penny4Arts provides children in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union counties, including home-schooled and private-schooled students, the opportunity to attend local arts and culture events/activities by dozens of organizations at the maximum cost of one penny (or free) when accompanied by a paying adult. Most organizations allow up to three children to attend for free. See www.Penny4Arts.com for a list of upcoming events.

Tailgate for outdoor volleyball at Catholic High

Tennessee’s first ever girls high school volleyball match played outdoors will happen tomorrow (8/21/25) at Blaine Stadium, Knoxville Catholic High School, 9245 Fox Lonas Rd.

The first match will feature Webb School vs Maryville High School. Local coaching legend Chris Hames will face off against her daughter and former Nebraska setter, Nicklin Hickman at 7 p.m.

Then, perennial national powerhouse Sacred Heart from Louisville, Kentucky, will face off against the Fighting Irish of Knoxville Catholic at 8 p.m. Bring your chairs, tailgate with your friends and family and be a part of this historic event.

