One of my favorite picture books is The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. Translated into 33 languages and selling over 18 million copies, this book is obviously a favorite of many.

The book’s theme of growth and transformation is symbolized by the caterpillar’s journey from a small, hungry creature to a beautiful butterfly. The story of a caterpillar who hatches from an egg on Sunday, then spends the week eating through various foods, including one apple on Monday, two pears on Tuesday, and so on, culminating in a Saturday feast of many different foods. He gets a stomachache, but a green leaf helps him feel better. The caterpillar then builds a cocoon, and after two weeks, emerges as a beautiful butterfly.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has educational benefits for young children by introducing the days of the week, counting, different types of food, and the life cycle of a butterfly.

In 2002, Eric Carle opened a museum in Amherst, Massachusetts, the first museum in the country dedicated exclusively to children’s picture book art: The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.

Eric Carle died in 2021 at the age of 91, leaving a lasting legacy in his contribution to children’s literature.

To learn more about Eric Carle’s life, visit the official Eric Carle website.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature by spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices in the genre. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families who are seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love for reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.