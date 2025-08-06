Grace Christian Academy is welcoming Taino Fears-Perez as GCA’s new strength & conditioning coach.

Taino is a passionate and dedicated performance coach who brings a wealth of experience and a holistic approach to training, wellness and athlete development. His commitment to excellent care, professional growth and purposeful performance makes him a tremendous addition to our athletic program.

Most recently, Taino served as a performance coach at South Landing Fitness in Knoxville, where he developed individualized and group programming, collaborated with healthcare professionals and helped clients of all levels achieve their performance and health goals.

Taino also brings valuable collegiate experience, having previously served as an assistant strength and performance coach at both the University of Missouri and Appalachian State University. His time in those high-performance environments has further shaped his strategic, evidence-based coaching style.

Taino’s blend of expertise, creativity and care for the whole athlete will be a great asset to GCA’s student-athletes and coaching staff where he will have an impact across the entire athletic program.

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is theExecutive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

