Crapper Hattie had the opportunity to experience Camp Eagle’s Nest with her friends thanks to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

She stayed for three days and two nights to go canoeing, rock wall climbing, swimming, archery and hiking. She also hunted for bugs, played water games and enjoyed campfires while making s’mores.

Hattie attended the camp with her fellow hematology/oncology clinic friends from ETCH. The nurses and other staff attend the camp with the friends, so they are able to meet the medical needs of their patients while allowing them to have a somewhat normal experience like other kids during summer break.

What was Hattie’s favorite part? “Making it to the top of the rock wall!” She was very proud of herself. She also loves bunking up with her friends and playing games.

Hattie is six-years post stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.