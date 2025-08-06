Knox County high schools got only one new executive principal this year. That’s Rocky Riley at South-Doyle. Here are the administrative teams at each of 18 high schools (based on individual school websites on 8/5/25):
Austin-East Magnet High
- Page not set for executive principal
- Jordan Culp, assistant principal
- Rukiya Foster, assistant principal
- Bevin Gresham, assistant principal
- India Hilliard, assistant principal
- Tara Lowe, assistant principal
- Jack DeFur, assistant administrator
- Katie Keaney, assistant administrator
- Kellie Layden, assistant administrator
Bearden High
- Mrs. Debbie Sayers, principal
- Dr. Dave Rynkiewicz, curriculum principal
- Mr. Jacob Snider, assistant principal
- Mr. Donald Balcom, assistant principal, BLC Academy and 12 grade assistant principal
- Mr. Steve Harris, assistant principal, H2S2 Academy and seniors
- Mrs. Rebecca Bitner, assistant principal
Career Magnet Academy
- Dr. Charlene Lewis, executive principal
- Dr. Robert Angel, assistant principal
- Doug James, dean of students and academy coach
- Ann Orpurt, school counselor and dual enrollment coordinator
Carter High School
- Steve Killian, executive principal
- Beth Haun, assistant principal, Academy of Communication & Health, seniors (A-J)
- Ms. Valerie Wilson, assistant principal, freshmen
- Mr. Adam Massie, assistant principal, Academy of Engineering & Manufacturing, seniors (K-Z)
- Mr. Brandon Arnwine, assistant principal
Central High School
- Dr. Danielle Rutig, executive principal
- Jeff Black, assistant principal, Academy of Modern Industry & Design
- Amanda Cagle, assistant principal, Academy of Health Sciences
- Colin Kiehlmeier, assistant principal, Academy of Business & Design
- Caitlin Nowell, assistant principal, Freshman Academy
- Cassidy Taylor, academy coach, Grades, 9-12
- Ben Collins, athletic director
Kelley Volunteer Academy
- Dr. Sofia Roth, principal
- Julie Langley, assistant principal
Farragut High School
- Dr. John Bartlett, executive principal
- Mr. Patrick Bethel, assistant principal, Freshmen Academy
- Mr. Austin Bilbrey, assistant principal, Academy of STEM & Design
- Dr. Karey Lowdermilk, assistant principal, Academy of Health & Human Services
- Mrs. Cara Vaughn, assistant principal, Academy of Agriculture, Construction & Leadership
- Mr. Nicholas Walsh, assistant principal, Academy of Business
Fulton High School
- Kendedrick Jones, executive principal
- Natalie McGee, Freshmen Academy principal
- Hali Anderson, FulCom Academy principal
Gibbs High School
- Jason Webster, principal
- Dana Hall, assistant principal
- Chad Turner, assistant principal
- David Bell, assistant principal
Halls High School
- Spencer Long, executive principal
- Justin Bailey, assistant principal, Freshman Academy
- Dr. Heather Bowen, assistant principal, Engineering, Manufacturing & Transportation Academy
- Tucker Jackson, assistant principal, Entrepreneurship & Skilled Services Academy
- Kristen Schoerner, assistant principal, Life Sciences Academy
Hardin Valley Academy
- Dr. Kirk Renegar, executive principal
- Josh Tipton, curriculum principal
- Jeremy Lorenz, Freshman Academy principal
- Brad Collette, Academy of Business & Law principal
- Tia Shack, Academy of Health Science principal
- August Bomely, Academy of Liberal Arts, Communications & Design principal
- Lauren White, Academy of STEM principal
- Ashli Beeler, 865 Academy coach
- Brian Wyatt, athletic director
Karns High School
- Laicee Hatfield, executive principal
- James Piper, Freshman principal
- Scott Clark, Health Science & Human Services principal
- Chris Ottinger, Academy of Creative & Technical Innovation principal
- Brittany Newcomb, Academy of Business & Entrepreneurship principal
- Erica Hatch, Freshman principal
- Hunter Fendley, athletic director
Knox County Virtual School (grades 1-12)
- Jennifer Garrett, executive principal
- Chris Layton, assistant principal
- Amy Jones, assistant principal
L&N STEM Academy
- Mr. James Allen, principal
- Dr. Shannon Siebe, assistant principal, grades 9th/10th
- Mr. Steven York, assistant principal, grades 11th/12th
Powell High
- Dr. Chad Smith, executive principal
- Ms. Julie Liford, principal of student culture; all sophomores
- Mr. Chad Smith, principal of student success; all seniors
- Dr. Melissa Walsh, principal of student learning; all juniors
- Mr. Amos Whitehead, 9th grade principal, all freshmen
- Mr. Adam Seymore, athletic director
Richard Yoakley School
- Ashley Ketner, executive principal
- Valerie Schmidt-Gardner, assistant administrator
- Joe Rader, special education program facilitator
South-Doyle High School
- Rocky Riley, executive principal
- Mr. Cameron Molchan, curriculum principal, Academy of Business & Health Science
- Mrs. Katy Reasor, assistant administrator, Academy of Business & Health Science
- Dr. Denise McGaha, assistant principal, Freshman Academy
- Mr. Daryl Chandler, assistant principal, Freshman Academy
- Mr. Eric Turner, assistant principal, Academy of Engineering & Fabrication
- Dr. Marquis Dotson III, assistant administrator, Academy of Engineering & Fabrication
West High School
- Dr. Ashley Speas, executive principal
- Nate Martin, principal, Freshman Academy
- Kim Maples, principal, Sophomore Academy
- Kelly Forester, principal, Upper House/11th grade
- Chris Caruthers, principal, Upper House/12th grade
- Paul Romero, athletic director
Notes: Are these lists correct? Hopefully; they come from school websites. I plan to publish middle and elementary school administrators in upcoming weeks. Why do this? It’s a way to monitor the number of school administrators. It’s also a way to keep track of old friends. Last year’s assistant principal at your school may be someplace else this year. Feedback helps. If you see something wrong, please contact us or leave a comment and we’ll update the list.