Knox County high schools got only one new executive principal this year. That’s Rocky Riley at South-Doyle. Here are the administrative teams at each of 18 high schools (based on individual school websites on 8/5/25):

Austin-East Magnet High

Page not set for executive principal

Jordan Culp, assistant principal

Rukiya Foster, assistant principal

Bevin Gresham, assistant principal

India Hilliard, assistant principal

Tara Lowe, assistant principal

Jack DeFur, assistant administrator

Katie Keaney, assistant administrator

Kellie Layden, assistant administrator

Bearden High

Mrs. Debbie Sayers, principal

Dr. Dave Rynkiewicz, curriculum principal

Mr. Jacob Snider, assistant principal

Mr. Donald Balcom, assistant principal, BLC Academy and 12 grade assistant principal

Mr. Steve Harris, assistant principal, H2S2 Academy and seniors

Mrs. Rebecca Bitner, assistant principal

Career Magnet Academy

Dr. Charlene Lewis, executive principal

Dr. Robert Angel, assistant principal

Doug James, dean of students and academy coach

Ann Orpurt, school counselor and dual enrollment coordinator

Carter High School

Steve Killian, executive principal

Beth Haun, assistant principal, Academy of Communication & Health, seniors (A-J)

Ms. Valerie Wilson, assistant principal, freshmen

Mr. Adam Massie, assistant principal, Academy of Engineering & Manufacturing, seniors (K-Z)

Mr. Brandon Arnwine, assistant principal

Central High School

Dr. Danielle Rutig, executive principal

Jeff Black, assistant principal, Academy of Modern Industry & Design

Amanda Cagle, assistant principal, Academy of Health Sciences

Colin Kiehlmeier, assistant principal, Academy of Business & Design

Caitlin Nowell, assistant principal, Freshman Academy

Cassidy Taylor, academy coach, Grades, 9-12

Ben Collins, athletic director

Kelley Volunteer Academy

Dr. Sofia Roth, principal

Julie Langley, assistant principal

Farragut High School

Dr. John Bartlett, executive principal

Mr. Patrick Bethel, assistant principal, Freshmen Academy

Mr. Austin Bilbrey, assistant principal, Academy of STEM & Design

Dr. Karey Lowdermilk, assistant principal, Academy of Health & Human Services

Mrs. Cara Vaughn, assistant principal, Academy of Agriculture, Construction & Leadership

Mr. Nicholas Walsh, assistant principal, Academy of Business

Fulton High School

Kendedrick Jones , executive principal

executive principal Natalie McGee, Freshmen Academy principal

Hali Anderson, FulCom Academy principal

Gibbs High School

Jason Webster, principal

Dana Hall, assistant principal

Chad Turner, assistant principal

David Bell, assistant principal

Halls High School

Spencer Long, executive principal

Justin Bailey, assistant principal, Freshman Academy

Dr. Heather Bowen, assistant principal, Engineering, Manufacturing & Transportation Academy

Tucker Jackson, assistant principal, Entrepreneurship & Skilled Services Academy

Kristen Schoerner, assistant principal, Life Sciences Academy

Hardin Valley Academy

Dr. Kirk Renegar, executive principal

Josh Tipton, curriculum principal

Jeremy Lorenz, Freshman Academy principal

Brad Collette, Academy of Business & Law principal

Tia Shack, Academy of Health Science principal

August Bomely, Academy of Liberal Arts, Communications & Design principal

Lauren White, Academy of STEM principal

Ashli Beeler, 865 Academy coach

Brian Wyatt, athletic director

Karns High School

Laicee Hatfield, executive principal

James Piper, Freshman principal

Scott Clark, Health Science & Human Services principal

Chris Ottinger, Academy of Creative & Technical Innovation principal

Brittany Newcomb, Academy of Business & Entrepreneurship principal

Erica Hatch, Freshman principal

Hunter Fendley, athletic director

Knox County Virtual School (grades 1-12)

Jennifer Garrett, executive principal

Chris Layton, assistant principal

Amy Jones, assistant principal

L&N STEM Academy

Mr. James Allen, principal

Dr. Shannon Siebe, assistant principal, grades 9th/10th

Mr. Steven York, assistant principal, grades 11th/12th

Powell High

Dr. Chad Smith, executive principal

Ms. Julie Liford, principal of student culture; all sophomores

Mr. Chad Smith, principal of student success; all seniors

Dr. Melissa Walsh, principal of student learning; all juniors

Mr. Amos Whitehead, 9th grade principal, all freshmen

Mr. Adam Seymore, athletic director

Richard Yoakley School

Ashley Ketner, executive principal

Valerie Schmidt-Gardner, assistant administrator

Joe Rader, special education program facilitator

South-Doyle High School

Rocky Riley, executive principal

Mr. Cameron Molchan, curriculum principal, Academy of Business & Health Science

Mrs. Katy Reasor, assistant administrator, Academy of Business & Health Science

Dr. Denise McGaha, assistant principal, Freshman Academy

Mr. Daryl Chandler, assistant principal, Freshman Academy

Mr. Eric Turner, assistant principal, Academy of Engineering & Fabrication

Dr. Marquis Dotson III, assistant administrator, Academy of Engineering & Fabrication

West High School

Dr. Ashley Speas, executive principal

Nate Martin, principal, Freshman Academy

Kim Maples, principal, Sophomore Academy

Kelly Forester, principal, Upper House/11th grade

Chris Caruthers, principal, Upper House/12th grade

Paul Romero, athletic director

Notes: Are these lists correct? Hopefully; they come from school websites. I plan to publish middle and elementary school administrators in upcoming weeks. Why do this? It’s a way to monitor the number of school administrators. It’s also a way to keep track of old friends. Last year’s assistant principal at your school may be someplace else this year. Feedback helps. If you see something wrong, please contact us or leave a comment and we’ll update the list.