HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR & more at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in movies, music, tv, books, arts, design, celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in environment, space, physics, genetics and wildlife at Google Science.

Keep up with Congress: The House of Representatives is currently in recess. According to the House Press Gallery, the next meeting was scheduled for August 5, 2025. The Senate is also in recess.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to all regions of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election Aug. 6-21. Eligible city voters who live in districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates. Polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a sample ballot here. Info: https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

Market Square Farmers Market Every Wednesday and Saturday Nourish Knoxville operates four, producer-only farmers markets in Knoxville, Tennessee. Everything sold at the markets is grown/ raised/ produced by the vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville.

Weather: Mid 80s with chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 with a high near 87 and a low around 68. Thursday, we still have a chance of showers with a high of 87.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.