The 2025 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m. at UT Gardens, 2518 Jacob Drive, off Neyland Drive. Registration for this American Cancer Society event starts at 8 a.m.

This event has launched a heartwarming new campaign inspired by the powerful stories shared by breast cancer patients and survivors. Alongside their primary caregiver, it often was a faithful pup who became the silent healer during the toughest of days. Whether staying close during post-chemo side effects, offering a comforting nuzzle through the tears, or being that perfect listener when words felt too heavy to share with others, tail-wagging supporters have proven themselves to be unwavering companions on the journey through breast cancer.

We invite you to bring your pups – decked out in their finest pink fashion – to help us celebrate survivorship and community with tail-wagging style. From tutus and bow ties to boas and glittery collars, we’ll have festive canine costume contests with fun prize categories, including:

Best Dressed in Pink

Most Inspirational Pair (Survivor + Pup)

Flair for Fur Fashion

Top Dog Duo (Coordinated Human + Pup Look)

Pawsitively Creative Costume

The top 12 fundraising Survivors and Thrivers as of Oct. 15 will also have the opportunity to take a professional photo with their pup at the event. These portraits will be featured in our Tails of Triumph calendar.

Let’s celebrate the strength of survivors and the paws that walked beside them – because this year, we’re not just walking, we’re striding in pink with purpose and paws!

