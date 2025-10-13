Victim Services Center in Oak Ridge is hosting Lizbeth Meredith, an award-winning author, survivor, and advocate, on Tuesday, October 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at YWCA Oak Ridge, 1660 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Meredith, whose memoir Pieces of Me was adapted into the Lifetime movie Stolen By Their Father, also spent decades working in the justice system and now shares stories of resilience through her writing and podcast.

The evening will include a candle lighting ceremony honoring survivors of domestic violence, light refreshments, and a preview of Lizbeth’s newest anthology, Unmapped.

Since its establishment in 1899, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been at the forefront of community transformation, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and fostering peace and justice. Today, with facilities in downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville, and Oak Ridge, YWCA continues to serve over 11,300 individuals annually, extending its reach across a six-county service.

