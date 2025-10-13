Week Eight of high school football featured some big upsets.

Last week saw two rivalry games end in a blowout and an upset: Gatlinburg-Pittman at Austin-East on Thursday, Oct. 9, and Grace at Sevier County on Friday, Oct. 10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 42, Austin-East 0. Grace Christian Academy defeated current 5A state champions Sevier County, breaking their 21-game win streak: GCA 33, Sevier County 31.

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here is one East Division score of interest with most schools having a bye during Fall Break.

Karns 51, Morristown East 12

More Football News & Notes

Rivalry games this week are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16, with Central at Halls, and on Friday, Oct. 17, Grace at CAK.

News and Notes Other Sports

Golf championship results: Boys’ Golf and Girls’ Golf

Soccer: High school girls’ soccer regional and state championship brackets: here.

Volleyball: High school girls’ volleyball regional and state championship brackets: here.

