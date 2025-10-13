Did you celebrate National DAF (Donor Advised Fund) Day, October 9, 2025? You can donate directly on our website in just three clicks, helping us avoid lost checks and mailing delays!

If you don’t have a DAF, but are interested in learning more about them, keep reading.

The DAF is a charitable giving channel where a donor makes a tax-deductible contribution to a public charity, which then invests the money. It offers a simple way to manage charitable giving, allowing donors to receive an immediate tax deduction, support causes they care about, and potentially grow their contributions through investments.

Anyone can easily set up a Donor Advised Fund online, set aside money you plan to donate, receive a full tax write-off up front, and grant out to 501(c)(3) organizations over time without restriction. You can use them to support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in a few seconds.

Thank you for being a part of our efforts against hunger in 18 East Tennessee counties.

