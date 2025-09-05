Bogie has been a staff favorite since he first arrived at HSTV 136 days ago. He has the friendliest spirit and has truly never met a stranger! He can often be found at the shelter, being one of our staff’s office dogs, excitedly wagging his tail in his kennel with his favorite toy in his mouth, or happily trotting back in from his favorite activity: Hiking Hounds!

Sadly, no one has asked to meet Bogie in several weeks, and we believe it is because he needs to be the only animal in the home. Although Bogie does not prefer to live with other animals, he still can go on walks around the neighborhood and pass other dogs – he just prefers to be the only one in your home and heart.

Please give Bogie a chance and meet him. Whoever is lucky enough to adopt him will have a life full of loyalty and love!

Pet Tip: Quality Time Matters

Dogs who prefer to be the only pet often thrive on extra one-on-one time with their humans. Simple activities, such as daily walks, car rides or quiet time together on the couch, can help build a strong, trusting bond. For pups like Bogie, being the center of attention means they can give back even more love in return!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

