Food City presented a $548,153 check to Breakthrough T1D (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at the Food City in Dandridge, Tennessee, which led the company’s fundraising efforts, raising a total of $19,222 at that store alone.

Steve Gadbois This one holds a special place in my heart! We will cure Type 1 Diabetes and we will do it together!! Dandridge was our #1 store raising nearly $20,000!! Thank youfor your leadership!

Each year, Food City hosts a company-wide “sneaker” fundraising campaign to benefit Breakthrough T1D. The 2025 promotion ran from April 30 to May 27. Food City shoppers were invited to make a contribution at the checkout with 100% of the funds collected benefiting Breakthrough T1D.

“Diabetes is a serious issue facing many of our associates, our loyal customers and their family members and we are proud to be able to partner with Breakthrough T1D to help find a cure for Juvenile Diabetes,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers and associates, Food City continues to be Breakthrough T1D’s largest supporter in the East Tennessee market, having raised over $5.6 million.”

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

