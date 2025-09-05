Knox the Fox is excited for the Vols’ opening home game tomorrow, Saturday, but also the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Butterfly Festival happening just before, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and surrounding grounds, 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Oak Ridge.

Activities at the Butterfly Festival will include the UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational speakers, children’s activities, local artisans, food trucks and dulcimer music.

Educational presentations will take place inside the air-conditioned auditorium. Stephen Lyn Bales will speak at 10 a.m. on “Meet Our Baby Butterflies.” Lucas Coe-Starr will speak at 11 a.m. on “Fall Bird Migration in East Tennessee.”

A free pollinator plant will be provided by a local native plant nursery, Tennessee Naturescapes, for each family as long as the supply lasts. Additional pollinator plants will be available for purchase.

Food trucks include Big Bad Taco, Pelican’s SnoBalls, Rocky Top Hot Dogs, and Bud’s Farmhouse Coffee. For your entertainment, sit a spell and enjoy the beautiful music of the Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club.

The festival will feature several local artisans, all offering merchandise with pollinator-themed designs. The Anderson County Master Gardeners will also have a booth staffed with volunteers who can answer your gardening questions.

There is plenty of time to attend the Butterfly Festival and make it to the UT game, or at least to listen to Mike Keith on Vol Radio.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.