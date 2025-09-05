I hiked the Little River, Cumberland Gap & Jakes Creek trail. Little River Trail starts in Elkmont. When the Elkmont Campground is directly in front of you turn left up the hill. About 8/10 of a mile out on this road, you will find the Little River Trail parking area.

Overall, there are not a lot of blooms on these trails (especially Cucumber Gap); however, the Pale Jewelweed and the Cardinal Flower on Little Trail are sufficient enough for me to recommend this hike to see wildflowers.

Alice Sheffield, wife of Cades Cove volunteer John Sheffield, told me about Obedient Plants blooming on Forge Creek Road. Yesterday afternoon, I checked them out and have attached a photo for you to enjoy.

For a nice display of Cardinal Flowers in Treemont, next to the blue cabin that is closest to the Jakes Creek Trail, there is a patch of Cardinal Flowers putting on an amazing display (can be seen from your car).

Asiatic Day Flower – Few – At peak bloom – Jakes Creek Trail.

– Few – At peak bloom – Jakes Creek Trail. Bell Flower – Few – Past peak – Little River Trail

– Few – Past peak – Little River Trail Cardinal Flower – Few – At peak bloom – Little River Trail & next to the blue cabin in Daisy Town that is closest to Jakes Creek Trail.

Coneflower (also called Wild Golden Glow) – Few – Near peak bloom – Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail.

(also called Wild Golden Glow) – Few – Near peak bloom – Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail. Daisy Fleabane – Few – Past peak bloom – Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail.

– Few – Past peak bloom – Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail. Heal All – Few – Almost gone.

Ironweed – (1) – Almost at peak bloom – Near beginning of Little River Trail.

Pale Jewelweed – Many + – At peak bloom – Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail – really nice.

– Many + – At peak bloom – Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail – really nice. Spotted Jewelweed – Many – Well past peak bloom – Both Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail.

– Many – Well past peak bloom – Both Little River Trail & Jakes Creek Trail. Sweet White Violet – (1) – Cucumber Gap Trail – How neat to find the last week of August.

– (1) – Cucumber Gap Trail – How neat to find the last week of August. White Top Aster – Some – Not at peak bloom yet – On all of the trails checked.

– Some – Not at peak bloom yet – On all of the trails checked. Wild Phlox – Few – Little River Trail.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

