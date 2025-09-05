Something Wildly Fun is coming to Strong Alley this summer — thanks to a brand-new mural by local artist Gared Luquet, commissioned by Zoo Knoxville through Dogwood Arts’ Art in Public Places Mural Program. Spanning 180 square feet, the piece showcases some of the Zoo’s most beloved residents — from a Southern white rhino and Malayan tiger to a giraffe, red panda and Aldabra giant tortoise. The mural’s centerpiece, a striking Southern white rhino, appears to step right out of the wall, greeting visitors as they explore the 37 murals currently enlivening Strong Alley.

Luquet, known for blending meticulous wildlife realism with playful, surrealist twists, has a growing history with Dogwood Arts. Since first participating in the 2024 Dogwood Arts Mural Workshop at Maker Exchange, he’s had a solo exhibition in the Dogwood Gallery, created the fan-favorite “Smokey” mural in Strong Alley, and co-designed a large-scale Iris Apfel piece for KnoxWalls at Emory Place — Dogwood’s newest immersive public art destination in North Knoxville.

“I’m so excited to return to the alley and create this mural on behalf of Zoo Knoxville and Dogwood Arts,” said Luquet. “Using photos from my visits to Zoo Knoxville along with images from the Zoo’s archive, I created a scene set in the tiger temple where a group of unexpected friends are hanging out, relaxed and enjoying each other’s company.”

“Knoxville’s street art is a living, breathing reflection of the city’s creativity, and Strong Alley is one of its most vibrant galleries,” said Zoo Knoxville CEO Bill Street. “We’re honored to add Zoo Knoxville’s story to this space — a celebration of our wildlife, our community and the artists who bring color and character to our city’s streets. This mural is more than art on a wall; it’s a reminder that Knoxville thrives when nature, culture and creativity meet.”

The project was made possible through the support of Zoo Knoxville, Dogwood Arts and Knoxville Utilities Board, who provided the wall space for the mural. See more of Gared’s work online at https://www.mywildmenagerie.com/.

For more information on Dogwood Arts, visit www.dogwoodarts.com or call 865-637-4561.

Zoo Knoxville's mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

