We decided to keep it simple for Labor Day 2025, and a walk around Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, certainly fit the bill.

Patrons were enjoying running, walking their dogs, and paddleboarding on the historic lake before the summer season ended. At the beginning of September, the temperature was perfect and sunny. Serenity ruled the morning meander.

A surprising twist was the tease of leaves changing in anticipation of a new season. One such beauty displayed both green and a golden reddish hue, adorning a sunny blue sky background with a water-laced foreground. Badger found the scene to present a striking photographic image.

So, the aura of autumn was poignantly in the air. Badger surveyed the beauty and announced to Rock Sprite Kitty Myers: “It’s time to Bring it ON!”

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.