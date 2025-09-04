While Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is a wonderful place to visit, painting there fortifies my “artistic crush.” Their annual plein air event has artists scrambling for the chance to participate with the intensity of “Swifties” trying to get a concert ticket. Nature, geography and landscape are reasons to attend, but the Blowing Rock Art History Museum staff seals the deal with professional kindness.

Set for epic views, dazzling sunlit flowers and dappled shadows, it wasn’t to be. Along with the challenge of juggling gear, finding subjects and chasing the light – besides making a good painting – is the variable of nature, and she is a force. Lest we forget what makes the beautiful landscape and flora of the Blue Ridge; the mist, high humidity and the rain all showed up at every chance.

Fog sat in place for hours while I waited for a million-dollar view to paint. Switching channels and heading to see the bright sun on lily pads, the rain forced me under the hatch of my SUV from start to finish for this work. A bit confined and wet, a moody atmosphere was created.

This was the first of several painting events over the next month. Learning new things with every outing, I’m soon off to the next stop.

“Challenge yourself, it’s the only path that leads to growth” – Morgan Freeman.

