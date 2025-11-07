Surviving the Holidays is a one-time event on Tuesday, November 11, 12:30-3 p.m. at Fountain City Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 500 Hotel Road, Knoxville.

Have you lost someone? Are you grieving? The holidays will bring a different struggle. Fountain City Presbyterian wants to offer you a safe place to share your grief or work through it with others who are also experiencing their grief journeys.

Lunch and materials are provided at no charge; however, registration is required to ensure the appropriate number of participants.

Contact susanespiritu86@gmail.com for information or to register.

