The best entertainment this weekend will be Emily Ann Roberts on Saturday, November 8, at 8 p.m. at Bijou Theater (in the humble opinion of Knox the Fox). Heralded by country music’s contemporaries and its critics, Roberts has seemingly taken her Smoky Mountain roots to Nashville and quickly tabbed herself as one of the most promising young artists in the field. Currently touring in support of her album, Memory Lane, she returns to entertain her hometown fans.

Growing up in East Tennessee, Emily Ann was raised on Smoky Mountain music, including bluegrass and country artists from every era, from Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson.

All of this has prepared her to bring the country back to country music, and that’s exactly what she’s been doing since her entry on the country music scene. Emily Ann’s honest and captivating lyrics, along with her exceptional vocal talents, have already garnered widespread acclaim from both the media and her dedicated fan base.

