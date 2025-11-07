Fountain City Town Hall is hosting a free community event on December 6, 4-7 p.m., following the Fountain City Parade in the Fountain City Park.

Sing along or listen to the Gresham Middle School Choir along with the Gresham and Central High School bands as they perform our favorite holiday songs. Sip on hot chocolate and nibble on cookies while enjoying holiday crafting activities in the Pavilion.

Take a family photo with Santa’s sleigh and pick out a favorite live tree, wreath, or garland for your home. End the evening with the ‘Tree Lighting’ ceremony in our park.

In the spirit of giving, Town Hall will collect packs of new socks for the Knox County Clothing Closet.

If the weather does not permit, notice of cancellation will be made via Facebook.

