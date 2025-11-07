The Dining Duo, at a weak moment, found themselves standing in the Kingston Pike Krispy Kreme Shop, drooling over five new donut flavors. As it is our sworn duty to scope out perfect eating places for our readers, we forced ourselves to try each of them.

#1- New York Cream Cheese It is an unglazed donut, dipped in vanilla icing, filled with cheesecake-flavored cream, and covered with crushed graham crackers. Just reading that description almost sends me back right now.

#2- Oreo Cookies and Cream This donut delight is filled with cookies and cream flavor, dipped in chocolate icing, and rolled in crushed Oreos. Sounds like the dream treat, right?

#3- Cinnamon Apple This was DD One’s favorite. A cinnamon powder-coated donut filled with an unbelievably delicious apple pie-style filling.

#4 – Biscoff Cookie Butter A donut filled with cream and dipped in cookie butter icing. Topped with Biscoff crumble and a vanilla drizzle.

#5 – Chocolate Fudge Brownie I thought DD Two was going to faint! A chocolate cake donut, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate border, and covered with rainbow-colored sprinkles.

Of course, there are all the originals, but we already knew how tasty they are.

Please forgive our deviation from our usual subjects of meals and such, but aren’t you glad we did? Now you will be forewarned on your next trip to Krispy Kreme. And you should make it soon. It is so worth the effort.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

