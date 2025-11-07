How can communities become more resilient? Where are the next economic opportunities, and how do these things relate to renewable energy? All of these topics bring together educators, government leaders and businesses for the annual conference of the Tennessee Renewable Energy Economic Council or TREEDC, on Thursday, November 13, in Cookeville with the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

“This event will be a great opportunity for folks to network, build relationships and discover opportunities for local governments to develop clean energy projects and address solid waste issues. President/Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land has put together an impressive agenda!” said TREEDC Director Warren Nevad, who is also with the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service.

You may register to attend here.

Among the speakers and program participants are representatives from the Appalachian Regional Council, Tennessee Rural Development, Tennessee Tech University, and the University of Tennessee. Maryville College will be sharing information about its demonstration solar and storage project at historic Crawford House.

Panel topics include Best Practices in Community Resiliency and Future Opportunities in Infrastructure & Economic Development. The gathering is always an opportunity for local government leaders and others to connect on practical ways to address challenges. The TREEDC organization presents awards to leading public organizations and businesses at this annual event.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides Commercial Solar services. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

