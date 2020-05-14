Summer show at Emporium

Artwork by Paula Thomas (1), Jackie Holloway (2), Elena Ganusova (3), Kara Lockmiller (4)

The Arts & Culture Alliance will present a special Summer Members Show featuring new works by local artists. The fresh mix of two- and three-dimensional works created within the last two years encompasses a wide variety of media such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, photography, fine craft, sculpture, ceramics, fiber, and more from artists who are all individual members of the Arts & Culture Alliance, which serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations and cultural institutions.

Membership is open to all, and information may be found here. Most of the works in the 2020 Members Show are for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition.

A reception is tentatively scheduled for First Friday, July 3, from 5-9 p.m. to which the public is invited to attend at 100 people at a time. All visitors to the Emporium are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and other recommendations given by the Knox County Health Department, the city of Knoxville and Knox County.

The Summer Members Show will be on display throughout the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, from June 5-31. Gallery hours are currently Monday-Thursday, 9-5. The Emporium will be closed July 6 for the holiday.

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance