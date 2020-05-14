With heavily saturated colors, overdone HDR processing and those obnoxious power lines, there is so much wrong with this image that it surely is not my style of art. However, an unconventional subject, bold colors and dramatic clouds give me plenty to like if I can just get past what I don’t.

I photographed the Knox Rail Salvage water tower just weeks before it was painted for a political billboard. I am guessing this tower started with a Lay’s Meat Company sign, and most recently it has been repainted again to promote UT Knoxville. Graffiti artists have now made some adjustments of their own.

The Fireproof Storage building in the background has received an extension to its 100-year life. A new owner will renovate and upgrade the facility originally built in 1923. Will the sign around the top remain?

Everywhere around us, hints of our history are collapsing, being torn down, swallowed by kudzu, painted over or just fading away. You never know when a photograph might become the final historic documentation of something we have passed by for years.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.