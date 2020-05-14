First Horizon closes $2.1 billion in small business loans

Across its multi-state network, First Horizon National Corp helped more than 13,000 small businesses secure loans totaling approximately $2.1 billion through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. These PPP loans will help sustain nearly 300,000 jobs at businesses in communities across its network, according to a bank press release.

In addition, approximately 22% of the loans secured went to women-owned, minority-owned and low- to moderate-income tract designated businesses.

Knox County led the way in PPP loans. Through May 6, First Horizon banks in Knox County had closed 897 loans for $142,441,701 and 17,200 employees impacted. The 15 counties in East Tennessee generated 2,466 loans for almost $400 million and impacting 47,166 employees.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy,” said Bryan Jordan, CEO of First Horizon. “I am proud of the way our bankers served our customers during these challenging times and of the plans we have underway to restore our communities.”

These statistics reflect loans that have a confirmed SBA E-Tran system number as of noon CDT on May 8. First Horizon is continuing to accept PPP applications, subject to available funding. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website or by contacting a local banker.

First Horizon thanks healthcare workers

Dave Miller, East Tennessee region president, led First Horizon bankers to deliver lunches to area hospitals this month. “We try to support our customers (with the orders),” said Miller. First Horizon used Oscar’s on Cumberland Avenue for lunches taken to Fort Sanders Regional and Nixon’s Deli for those to Parkwest Medical Center.