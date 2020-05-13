Forget the virus for a minute

Settle back and enjoy mountain music from dulcimer player Sarah Morgan and the Parson Family today (5/13) at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live Concert with Whistle and Fish here. Morgan grew up in Union County 4-H and currently lives at the 144 Farm in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Trust me, she’s good.

COVID-19 tests

You don’t have to get a test from the health department. In fact, KCHD has a neat map here that shows private providers.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Dr. Martha Buchanan said Knox County has 301 confirmed and 5 probable cases of COVID-19 with just two people hospitalized and no additional deaths (five deaths total).

Entertainment

The Hollywood Reporter wrote Tuesday (5/12) that the 41 top-tier New York theaters that went dark March 12 will remain that way at least through Sept. 6. Industry insiders said theaters could remain closed until 2021.

What about Regal Entertainment? The best information was a report from deadline.com on April 22 that stated even though states like Georgia and Tennessee have eased their shelter-in restrictions, the National Association of Theater Owners said the movie theater industry is national, and until a majority of markets in the U.S. are open, and major markets in particular, new wide-release movies are unlikely to be available. So, even with a handful of Southern states allowing movie houses to reopen, without product what’s the point?

Mayors

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who furloughed some 353 Knox County employees last Friday after signing them up for state and federal unemployment assistance, went on a national podcast Tuesday to declare his opposition to additional federal pandemic support – especially to state and local governments. Hmmm.

On the county website, Jacobs says, “From the beginning of this, I said we cannot sacrifice our economy in reaction to this pandemic, but we have. I said the government should not pick winners and losers or try to plan the economy, but they are.” Jacobs said 33 million people have filed for unemployment in the past seven weeks. Yes, and 353 of them were right there at the City County Building.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and KPD chief Eve Thomas announced Tuesday that the city will opt out of a state program that allows law-enforcement officers to access a database of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. Kincannon expressed her opposition politely – 051220 KPD and COVID-19 – but her action was strong support for keeping personal health information private. You might even call it libertarian.

Previously published

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.