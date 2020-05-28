Summer Members Show at the Emporium

The Arts & Culture Alliance is proud to present a special Summer Members Show featuring new works by local artists in the Greater Knoxville area. The fresh mix of two- and three-dimensional works created within the last two years encompasses a wide variety of media such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, photography, fine craft, sculpture, ceramics, fiber and more from artists who are all individual members of the Arts & Culture Alliance. Membership is open to all, and information may be found here.

Most of the works in the 2020 Members Show are for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition. Gallery hours are 9-5 Monday through Thursday; closed July 6 for the holiday.

A reception is tentatively scheduled for First Friday, July 3, from 5-9 p.m. to which the public is invited to attend at 100 people at a time. All visitors to the Emporium are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and other recommendations given by the Knox County Health Department, the city of Knoxville and Knox County.

Individual members of the Alliance participate locally and regionally in gallery exhibitions, art festivals, sculpture trails, weekend shows, studio tours and public murals. Some of the members are full-time artists, while others have day jobs and create on evenings and weekends.

Alliance members include art professors with the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Carson-Newman University, Maryville College, Pellissippi State, Roane State and Walters State. Others are teachers within Knox and surrounding county’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Some Alliance members teach classes privately or through community classes with the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, Fountain City Art Center, Knoxville Arts & Fine Crafts Center, Knoxville Museum of Art and Oak Ridge Art Center. Many of the artists have working studios in their homes, while some are part of studio collectives such as The Emporium Center, The Vacuum Shop, 17th Street Studios, Mighty Mud, Studio 2515, Broadway Studios & Gallery and Knoxville Community Darkroom.

The Summer Members Show will be on display throughout the Emporium Center. Info at 865-523-7543 or here.