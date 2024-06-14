Summer Activity Guide for Farragut is for everyone

The title says Farragut Activity Guide, but Farragut residency is not required for participation in the events planned from June through September.

The guide is segmented to highlight activities offered for Adults, Family, Fitness, Open Gym, Athletics, Youth, plus Special Events calendars for July, August and September.

Participation does require one to register and then you can sign up for each activity from the guide or here .

To find out more information about an event or program, please visit here or call Farragut Community Center at 865-218-3376.

