The congregation of Bethel A.M.E. Church will burn the mortgage on their church building at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2024. The pastor is the Rev. Myron D. Hill M.Div. The church is located at 2460 Parkview Ave., Knoxville.

The note will be torched by Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, presiding prelate, 13th Episcopal District AME Church. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Byfield is a dynamic speaker. Learn more about her here.