United Methodists name new leaders

No news is good news if you like the preacher of your United Methodist Church. Very few changes were made when Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett and the Holston Conference Appointive Cabinet announced projected full-time clergy appointment changes for 2024-2025.

Projected less than full-time appointment changes will be announced later. Clergy appointments will be fixed during the 2024 Holston Annual Conference and effective on July 1, 2024.

New names and a map (above) were effective January 1, 2018, as the Holston Conference consolidated from 12 to 9 districts.

Smoky Mountain District currently includes 52 former Maryville District churches, 18 Knoxville District and two Oak Ridge churches. Ann P. Robbins is the district superintendent with Sam Dzobo as district associate. Changes are:

Cokesbury, Pastor of Discipleship – Andrew C. Lay

Loudon – Randall E. Wright

Tennessee Valley District is also headed by Robbins and Dzobo. Changes are: