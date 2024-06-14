Escape the crowds on July 4

There’s no better place to celebrate July 4, 2024, than Fall Creek Falls State Park. You can stay onsite if space is available, or you can drop by for a day. Fall Creek Falls is a two-hour drive (113 miles) from Knoxville. Pack a picnic or eat at the lodge.

Enjoy watermelon, games and a parade through the campground on July 4. There is no charge, although attendees have an option to donate $5 or $10 to help with refreshments. Line up for the parade in the village near the old office. Meet at Campground A Pavilion. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

There is no limit on attendees, but registering lets them know whether to buy three watermelons or 300. Learn more about Fall Creek Falls State Park here.