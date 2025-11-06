To say that Madagascar is home to strange and unusual creatures is an understatement. Our Madagascar wildlife spotters found an amazing array of insects, reptiles, and birds. Beyond the lemurs, the island is home to many unique species, a testament to the incredible world we inhabit.

As promised, here are just a few of the thousands of my images from that trip.

Giraffe Weevil: This small insect must be at the top of the list when it comes to unusual.

Tri-Colored Heron: I like the mirror image of these two birds watching for their next meal to swim past.

Parsons Chameleon: This handsome guy could not escape into the night . . . unless you gave him a five or six-hour head start. Their life is in slow motion until their tongue springs out to catch the unlucky bug.

Mossy Leaf-tailed Gecko: Look again! Yes, there is a Mossy Leaf-tailed Gecko in this image. How our guides ever spotted it will always be a mystery to me. (Hint: tail up/head down).

