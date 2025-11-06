As the leaves turn fiery shades of red and orange, the dense morning fog in Western North Carolina’s forests transforms familiar trails into ethereal wonderlands.

On a recent outing along a winding road near Max Patch on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, I captured this scene, featured in the accompanying photo, at the first light of dawn. Slender tree trunks rise like sentinels amid a carpet of fallen foliage. At the same time, the thick, swirling mist softens the landscape, creating a glowing backdrop that evokes a sense of mystery and tranquility.

Photographing in these conditions is no small feat: low visibility demands precise focus and exposure tweaks to preserve the vibrant autumn hues without washing them out. Using my Canon EOS R6 Mark II with a wide-angle lens at f/8 and a slow shutter speed, I bracketed shots to balance the diffused light piercing the canopy. The result? An image that hints at the adventure of navigating dew-slick paths and waiting for the fog to lift just enough for that golden glow.

For fellow Knoxville-area hikers and photographers in the Smokies, this spot reminds us why fall in the Southern Appalachians is prime time for photographic exploration.

My advice to those chasing similar scenes: pack a tripod and head out early, as the fog burns off quickly after the first light of civil sunrise. Foggy forest shots aren’t necessarily my forte, but I’ve had some great help along the way.

A special note of appreciation goes to landscape photographer Michele Sons, whose expertise in capturing fog shots shone through in a seminar I attended. Her techniques for embracing the mist’s dreamlike qualities and mastering low-light compositions have greatly elevated my own work in these challenging conditions.

I maintain that if you don’t seek to improve your skills, your work in any chosen endeavor can become routine and stagnant. Wasting a God-given moment by failing to capitalize on insights from a photographer extraordinaire like Michele isn’t conducive to disciplined improvement.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Readers can find more information and images on The Art of Place by accessing Michele’s website at michelesons.com.

