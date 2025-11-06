When your only ride is your two feet, a bicycle isn’t just recreation—it’s liberation. For those who have fallen on hard times or simply don’t have the means to buy a car, a bike can be a lifeline. For a child, it might be the thrill of their very first set of wheels—or a “new” one that fits again after another growth spurt.

That’s why the Kickstand Bicycle Collective has become one of Knoxville’s quiet engines of mobility, equity, and sustainability. Working with dozens of community agencies, the all-volunteer group provides bicycles to people who otherwise couldn’t afford one, teaching repair skills and safe riding practices along the way. Their philosophy is simple: reuse resources, recycle materials, and keep bikes—and people—moving.

For some, a bike means fresh air and fun. For others, it’s the difference between walking miles or arriving on time for a job. Thanks to Kickstand, more Knoxville residents can keep life—and wheels—rolling forward.

Modest Shop; Big Impact

Kickstand’s repair shops aren’t fancy. They are tucked into church basements, but their reach is impressive. Last year alone, volunteers gifted more than 700 bicycles to adults and children, and that number is expected to grow in 2025.

Director (and volunteer) Paul Laudeman oversees the operation’s business side, while a rotating crew of about ten volunteers keeps the wrenches turning.

“Kickstand Community Bike Shop is a place where everyone can get a bike and learn to keep it running,” said Laudeman. “Our volunteers are dedicated to helping people love riding bikes safely.”

The Workshop

On a recent visit to Kickstand’s Holston Drive shop, the smell of chain grease filled the air. The space isn’t glamorous, just rows of bikes in various stages of repair, bins of salvaged parts, and a handful of volunteers showing newcomers how to patch flats or adjust brakes.

I visited with my friend Sally, who takes repaired bikes from Kickstand to underserved children in her hometown of Harlan, Kentucky, leaving a donation for operating expenses. She regularly brings bikes to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Harlan for their annual Christmas toy event for children. On the day we visited, more than 75 bikes awaited new riders, each destined for someone who needed a little help getting back on the road.

Old Bikes; New Life

Founded in 2013, Kickstand runs entirely on volunteer power. They rescue bicycles that might otherwise gather dust in garages—or rust in landfills—and give them second lives under new riders. The idea grew from Austin’s Yellow Bike Project and other community bike shops worldwide: fix the bikes, teach the repairs, emphasize safety.

Every bike placed back in the community comes with a helmet, lock, and lights, along with the know-how to maintain it. Some bikes are shiny and look brand new, while others are built from spare parts. A retired airplane mechanic even handles the occasional electric bike—though the crew admits those can be tricky to fix.

The Mission: Education and Equity

Kickstand’s mission centers on empowerment through education. Teaching riders to maintain their own bikes ensures the effort ripples outward.

“We’re not just giving away bikes,” said Laudeman. “We’re giving people the tools to take care of them.”

Their approach combines practicality and compassion: each restored bicycle helps someone get to work, school, the store, or simply enjoy a ride through their neighborhood—without cost being a barrier.

Why It Matters

For Knoxville’s most vulnerable residents, children, refugees, and the unhoused, a bicycle can be more than transportation. It’s a symbol of freedom, independence, and possibility. Kickstand Bicycle Collective gives that freedom back, one bike at a time.

As Laudeman put it, “Every time we give away a bike, we know it’s going to change someone’s life just a little bit.”

Volunteers Keep It Spinning

Volunteers are the heart of the operation. Many arrive knowing little about chains and gears but soon find themselves swapping out cables and teaching others what they’ve learned. The current crew of ten could easily double, says Laudeman, and still have plenty to do.

“Yes, we always need more volunteers,” he laughed. “The love of bikes is all it takes.”

Kickstand also helps Knoxville riders in quieter ways, maintaining free bike repair stations around town. Most bikes are given away, but a few higher-end models are sold to cover nuts-and-bolts expenses.

How to Help

Kickstand welcomes donations of money, bicycles, and bike-related gear. Contributions can be made via Venmo (@Kickstand-Knoxville, 6667). No phone verification is required. They prefer not to receive checks by mail.

It costs about $100 to provide a bike, helmet, lock, and lights to a deserving rider. Every dollar and donated bike make a tangible difference.

There’s no phone number to call. Kickstand will only answer emails. If you’re interested in volunteering, donating a bike, or getting connected, please send an email to: kickstandknoxville@gmail.com.

Community Connections and Events

The group promotes cycling year-round by partnering with schools, nonprofits, and events such as Open Streets, EarthFest, and Tour De Lights, Knoxville’s festive family holiday ride and market, scheduled for December 13, 2025, at Mary Costa Plaza, Knoxville Coliseum. Kickstand volunteers will perform free safety checks and hand out helmets before the ride.

This Saturday, November 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’ll also host a Second Saturday giveaway at their Vestal shop (Vestal United Methodist Church).

A Chill Holiday Ride at Chilhowee Park is tentatively planned for December 20. KickStand and East Tennessee Clean Fuels will be at the MUSE in Chilhowee Park for this family-friendly event, where everyone can come out and enjoy the holiday lights and winter weather. More details will soon be announced. The starting time is approximately 5 pm. Bike around the park and enjoy the lights!

Kickstand Shops & Hours

Holston Shop (basement of Macedonia United Methodist Church)

4630 Holston Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1–4 p.m.

Broadway Shop (behind Fourth United Presbyterian Church)

1323 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917

Tuesday, Friday: 4–6 p.m.

Vestal Shop (behind Vestal United Methodist Church)

115 Ogle Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

