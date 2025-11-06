The Davis Center for Child Development is celebrating 30 years by hosting an Art Show and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 8, 2-5 p.m. at Fountain City Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 500 Hotel Road. All members of the community are invited to join in celebrating three decades of nurturing little hearts and bright futures.

The Davis Center for Child Development, a year-round Christian-based childcare program, was established in 1995 as a fulfillment of Dr. Jack Davis’s vision, pastor of Fountain City Presbyterian. The center began with one teacher and four children, expanding over the decades to employ over 20 staff members and care for up to 71 children.

Items to be offered in the silent auction include handcrafted woodwork by Dave Smith and Don Grogran, as well as numerous other art pieces. There are several themed baskets offered for auction: Three Holiday, a Raining Day, a Wine, a Travel, a Kitchen, and more.

Funds raised from the auction will go towards providing new gross motor toys for the playgrounds!

