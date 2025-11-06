I hope you had a happy Halloween weekend!

During the final week of October 2025, a total of 1,478 documents were presented for recording. Loans recorded as trust deeds accounted for 330 of those with a combined value of $126.09 million. Eighteen loans exceeded $1 million. The largest was $11.05 million from First Horizon Bank, followed by a $3.5 million loan from First National Bank. The other high-value loans are below:

There were 209 property sales presented on warranty deeds with a cumulative value of $84.98 million. This included eight properties priced at over $1 million, six of which were commercial. The most expensive transfer was between Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union and Perkins Place II, LLC. The building at 525 Portland Street, located off Sutherland Avenue, was purchased by Perkins Place II, LLC, for $4.15 million.

In another transaction, a private party sold an office/warehouse building at 10410 Cogdill Road. 4M Properties, LLC purchased for $1.7 million. Then, on Middlebrook Pike, the building currently occupied by Lincare changed hands. Forrester Family, LLC sold 5225 S. Middlebrook Pike, at the corner of Henson Road, to Middlebrook Properties, LLC for $1.6 million.

In the Hardin Valley community, SH Couch Mill, LLC, sold an additional 15 lots in the growing subdivision, The Haven at Hardin Valley. Turner Homes, Inc. bought the lots for $1.34 million.

Office condo space in downtown Knoxville is expensive! Last week, Daniel Properties, LP sold a condo unit in the Bank of America building. S & L Commercial, LLC, purchased the condo located at 550 Main Street for $1.2 million.

The final commercial transaction on the list is at 10510 Lexington Drive. Knox Invest 5, LLC sold the building, currently occupied by Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, to Valley Realty Company for $1.01 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through October 31, 2025:

To recap October: 6,247 documents were recorded in total. Warranty deeds accounted for 950 transactions valued at $535.59 million and included 51 sales over $1 million. The most expensive property transfer was the Maplehurst student housing neighborhood on W. Hill Avenue. It was purchased by TUFF UT Park, LLC for $39.16 million. Coming in as the next most expensive property was the Retreat West Hills apartment complex on Middlebrook Pike. Knoxville 2025 One Partners LLC purchased that complex for $39 million. The third was the Cumberland House Hotel on the corner of White Ave & 11th Street on the UT Campus. It was purchased by Sachchidanand 1109 LLC for $35.14 million.

A total of 1,486 trust deeds, or loans, with a total value of $729.06 million were recorded. This included 60 transactions for amounts over $1 million. The top five are listed below:

