During the week of Dec 22-26, 2025, we recorded 1,037 deeds. Not bad for a 3-day work week! New loans recorded as trust deeds accounted for 262 of the documents, with a combined value of $92.61 million. Six of these loans exceeded $1 million. The largest was $6.6 million, backed by UNUM Life Insurance Company of America and Celtic Bank Corporation, which funded a $4.97 million loan. Pinnacle Bank had two loans on the list: one for $4 million and another for $1.29 million. Apex Bank had a loan of $2.1 million, and Intercoastal Mortgage, LLC loaned $1.2 million.

Property transfers accounted for 182 of the documents and totaled $75.93 million. Eight properties were sold for $1 million or more, including two commercial properties.

After just two years of ownership, Market Scott, LLC, sold the property at 1124 N. Broadway to City Shepherds for $2.75 million. The other commercial property is on Western Avenue, just past the former Kroger shopping center. MSC Western, LLC, sold the storage units at 4514 Western Avenue to TNU3528KE, LP for $9.5 million. Storage units seem to be a lucrative investment!

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through 12/26/2025:

