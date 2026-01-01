Tennessee will soon become the first state in the country to launch a public registry for repeat domestic violence offenders, a new tool supporters say could help identify patterns of abuse before they escalate into tragedy.

The registry is part of Savanna’s Law, named after Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was killed in 2022 by her former boyfriend. Investigators later learned he had a history of domestic violence and stalking that was not easily visible across jurisdictions.

Under the law, the registry will be managed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and will apply to individuals convicted of domestic violence offenses at least twice. It is scheduled to take effect January 1, 2026.

According to publicly released details, the registry will include an offender’s name, photograph, date of birth, and the date and county of qualifying convictions. It will not list home addresses, Social Security numbers, or driver’s license information. Placement on the registry could last between two and 20 years, depending on the number of convictions.

Supporters describe the registry as a prevention measure rather than a punishment. Advocates say it could help people make more informed decisions when dating, hiring, or protecting loved ones, particularly in cases where abusive behavior spans multiple counties.

“Tennessee is number four in states where men kill women,” said Verna Wyatt with Tennessee Voices for Victims. “Domestic violence doesn’t make sense, but the patterns do.”

Lawmakers backing the bill argued that easier access to prior domestic violence convictions could have changed the outcome in Puckett’s case. During legislative debate, sponsors emphasized that critical information was not readily available, even to law enforcement personnel.

At the same time, the registry’s scope is narrow by design. It only applies to cases that result in qualifying convictions, meaning it will not capture the full range of domestic abuse incidents, many of which are never reported or prosecuted. Advocates and criminal justice professionals alike note that the registry is best understood as one tool among many rather than a comprehensive solution.

Domestic violence cases often involve complex dynamics, including victim reluctance to report, fear of retaliation, and ongoing contact between victims and offenders. The registry does not replace protective orders, victim services, or law enforcement intervention, but it does make certain information more visible than before.

Tennessee’s approach is the first of its kind. While other states have explored broader violent offender databases, none have implemented a registry focused solely on repeat domestic violence convictions.

As Savanna’s Law takes effect, its impact will likely depend on how accurately records are maintained, how the public understands its limitations, and how it fits alongside existing victim protection efforts.

What is clear is that Tennessee has entered new territory — using public transparency as a tool in addressing one of the state’s most persistent and deadly forms of violence.

Det. Brandon Burley (Ret.), M.P.A., is a criminal justice educator whose academic work focuses on reducing recidivism through public policy. He has authored several criminal justice books and has been published in national law enforcement publications.

