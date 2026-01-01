The McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture is excited to announce a new exhibition, Fashioning Ourselves: The Power of Clothing and Adornment, will open on January 30, 2026. Visitors are invited to celebrate the new exhibition at the opening reception on Friday, January 30, featuring food, live music, artist demonstrations, hands-on activities, and an exclusive first look.

Featuring over thirty items from the McClung Museum’s permanent collection, the exhibition explores the hidden language of adornment. Through jewelry, textiles, and garments, Fashioning Ourselves examines how humans use clothing to mark milestones, express values, communicate beliefs, and navigate life’s challenges.

From ceremonial garments to everyday attire, clothing can offer protection or comfort, signal social status, and convey personal meaning. The exhibition invites visitors to consider how the items we wear both shape and reflect the human experience.

“This exhibition has been in the works for over seven years, and we are excited to finally showcase such a wide breadth of our permanent collection to the public,” said Curator of Cultural Collections Sadie Counts, Ph.D. “Every day, we all make choices on adornment, and the exhibition showcases how this is a global experience. I hope that everyone who comes to see the exhibition will see themselves reflected in the ways we showcase multiple aspects of who we are through our dress.”

Spanning generations and cultures, the exhibition features objects from countries including Belgium, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, France, and the United States. Visitors to the gallery will see ornate robes, assorted headwear, items of mourning, and even a helmet worn by an American soldier in World War I.

While on view, the museum will offer hands-on programs for visitors of all ages. Workshops, lectures, and family programs will delve into topics like sustainability and the role of fashion, with demonstrations in mending, dyeing, and other creative approaches to making and adorning garments.

Museum members attend for free, and non-members may join with a ticketed admission. For event details and programming updates, visit mcclungmuseum.utk.edu.

About the McClung Museum

The McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture is located on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and serves as an educational resource for UT students, K–12 groups, families, tourists, and the general public. The museum offers free admission and free parking and is open Tuesday–Saturday from 9 am–6pm and Sundays from 10 am – 5 pm. Visitors should register at tiny.utk.edu/visitmcclung and review the visitor guidelines, parking information, and check-in process.