Virtual reality may be all the rage today, but immersive 3D experiences have much older roots — dating all the way back to the 19th century. Long before VR headsets, the stereoscope captivated imaginations by transforming flat photographs into stunning three-dimensional scenes.

Introduced to the public in the 1850s, the portable stereograph — a handheld device that combined two slightly offset images — offered a revolutionary way to view the world. By aligning the images just so, the stereoscope tricked the brain into seeing depth, creating the illusion of reality. Fast-forward to the mid-20th century, and kids everywhere were clicking through scenic reels in View-Masters. And now, with VR helmets growing more common, it’s easy to forget the wonder that early stereoscopic images once inspired.

At the East Tennessee History Center’s McClung Collection, visitors can rediscover that sense of wonder through a special archive of 323 stereograph images originally collected by C.A. Wayland (1868–1950) of South Knoxville. Wayland’s collection is a remarkable visual time capsule, featuring scenes of:

President Theodore Roosevelt and President William Howard Taft

World War I hero Alvin York

The 1910 Appalachian Exposition in Knoxville

Prohibition parades from 1907

Old Gray Cemetery and other Knoxville landmarks

Southern scenes from Brunswick, Georgia

And many more snapshots of early 20th-century life

Though a few images were purchased, most were original photographs taken by Wayland himself, showcasing not just history but also his skill as a photographer.

Wayland’s legacy doesn’t end there. A respected specialty carpenter, he designed custom staircases for the D.M. Rose Lumber Company. His craftsmanship lives on today in many of Knoxville’s historic homes, blending art, function and history.

You can explore Wayland’s stereograph collection online through the McClung Digital Collection — no VR headset required. It’s a fascinating look at how 3D photography helped people see the world in a whole new way, long before digital pixels and polygons took over.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.