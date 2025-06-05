Wallace Real Estate recently served as the lunch sponsor for the 2025 Drive Out Homelessness Golf Tournament, hosted by Family Promise of Knoxville. In addition to sponsoring the event, Wallace was also represented by a team of players in the annual fundraiser, which supports families facing housing instability across East Tennessee.

Wallace agent Josh Bradley took home honors in the Closest to the Pin Contest. Other Wallace golfers included Todd Huber, Adam Husseini and Andrew Miller.

Wallace’s support for Family Promise of Knoxville runs deep. Chief Operating Officer Claudia Stallings currently serves as president of the board for the local nonprofit, which works to prevent and end family homelessness through a compassionate, community-based response.

“The mission of Family Promise aligns perfectly with our company’s values,” said Stallings. “At Wallace, we believe that home is the foundation of everything, and every family deserves a safe and stable one.”

Family Promise of Knoxville provides emergency shelter, transitional housing and prevention services to families with children, helping them achieve sustainable independence. The organization is also preparing for its signature fundraiser—the annual Pasta & Bluegrass Festival — scheduled to take place later this year.

To learn more or get involved, visit Family Promise.

