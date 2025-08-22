Hands-on carpentry work at the newest center for building trades in Knoxville is assembling the foundation of a program to benefit veterans in need. The Skilled Trades Academy and Regional Training Center or START Center is developing the prototype for tiny homes that can eventually house 20 local veterans in a new community called Hero’s Hill.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reintroduced the program to a group of business and education leaders in August during a roundtable discussion and tour of the START Center. “It is an opportunity to serve those who have served us,” Jacobs told the large crowd.

Joining Jacobs was President and CEO Clay Crownover of Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Tennessee, the trade organization that oversees START Center classes. “One of the advantages of the skilled trades is they are not replaceable,” said Crownover of today’s advanced computing and artificial intelligence being no match for people willing to work with their hands. Increasingly, skilled trade positions are in demand.

Hero’s Hill will eventually include twenty tiny homes, based on the START Center prototype, built by students at various Knox County public schools. Home builder DR Horton is donating building materials as a major sponsor. The homes and the Hero’s Hill community need additional donations, as outlined on this Knox County page about the project.

Contributing to this project and to START Center education year-around is also the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, which ABC calls on for help teaching specialty trades such as HVAC. “We lay the foundation for a strong career path,” said TCAT President Kelli Chaney. She explained that TCAT often starts working with high school-aged students, but also provides upskilling for adult learners seeking a better income.

Knoxville Chamber helped organize the roundtable discussion, encouraging more businesses to get involved in Operation Hero’s Hill.

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers, offices and nonprofits. She’s at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.