This past Tuesday was World Photography Day and in recognition thereof, my photo A Hawksbill Dream was featured on the official page. Of the tens of thousands of my images taken in the Southern Appalachians, this one is my favorite.

The Dream was also the favorite of my father, James Mabry Sr., and it’s an internationally renowned image. There are many who have it framed and on their walls. I’ve offered the print for charity auctions, the most significant of which was Knoxville’s Arts for Hope hosted by my friend and fellow photographer Bruce McCamish for the victims of Hurricane Helene. Like the Badger, this portrait has gotten around.

I am humbled and honored by all of the accolades for the photo. What many don’t know about is the inspiration for it. On the dark and silent ride to the Linville Gorge for a sunrise photo session, I’d been thinking about my deceased brother, James Mabry Jr., who Fountain Citians knew by his nickname “Feeney.” An avid hiker and outdoorsman himself, my thought was that he’d love these mountains, much as he loved our Mount LeConte hike years ago when I checked him out of Central High School on a school day for a “field trip.”

Feeney’s spiritual presence was still palpable when I scaled the parapet at Wiseman’s View to descend to a vantage point on the cliff below. My own eyes seemed not to guide me. As dawn broke, a fog lifted above the Linville River while a concordance of color exploded from the sky, illuminating the leading line daises that stretched toward the iconic mountain in the background. A shutter click later and the scene was captured. There was never any doubt this photo would be special.

When is a photograph more than just the pixels on an SD card in a Canon camera? That June morning was one of those exceptional times. KnoxTNToday’s own Central alum, Susan Dillard Espiritu, personally picked A Hawksbill Dream for inclusion in the Badger column this week after seeing this World Photography Day featured photo. Her 50th CHS High School Reunion, hosted by my other brother, Mark, was held this past weekend.

Are all of the events merely coincidences? Badger chooses to think not. A picture does tell a thousand stories.

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images

