Are you looking for a cool place to picnic, hop the rocks, cast a line or dip a toe? The Chimneys Picnic area in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the place! Our painting group visited on a day busy with all the above, and still there was room for all.

Before the park formed, the Sugarlands community could view a mountain with two dark knobs on top. Thinking it looked covered in soot, they named the peak Chimney Tops Mountain, per local lore.

I wonder if the “Sugarlanders” ever took a break to enjoy the fun of a cool mountain morning?

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

