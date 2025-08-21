Jeff Conyers promoted by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has announced a leadership transition for her business and philanthropic ventures. After decades of service, Ted Miller will retire from his role as Dolly’s business advisor at the end of 2025. Beginning January 1, 2026, Jeff Conyers will assume responsibilities as Dolly’s senior business representative for her philanthropic and Dollywood-related business interests.

Conyers will continue to serve as president and acting chair of The Dollywood Foundation, overseeing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other philanthropic initiatives in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. In his expanded role, Conyers will also serve as Dolly’s point of contact and business liaison to Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Herschend Family Entertainment and WCI/ZMC dinner theaters, representing her ownership interests and ensuring her vision and values remain central to the business strategy.

The Dollywood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1988 by Dolly Parton to inspire the children in her home county to achieve educational success.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now the flagship of The Foundation. This monthly book gifting program for children under 5 focuses on inspiring a love of books and reading. What was founded as a local program grew into an international movement with over three million children receiving books each month in five countries and over 240 million books gifted globally since inception, per the website.

Bill Clabough to retire at Foothills Land Conservancy

Bill Clabough is retiring as executive director of Foothills Land Conservancy, the organization has confirmed. A lifelong Blount County resident, Clabough, 75, joined FLC in 2006 after a career in the grocery business.

In 2004, he was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly, serving four years in the Tennessee House and six years in the Tennessee Senate.

A replacement will be announced soon, according to the organization. “(We) conducted a search for an individual who shares a passion for land conservation, environmental stewardship and community engagement. We will announce the new executive director soon.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally presented a legislative resolution to Clabough in May 2025 in celebration of FLC’s 40th anniversary. The resolution said under his leadership, FLC’s land conservation projects grew to span 52 Tennessee counties and over 250 landowner partnerships with more than 100,000 acres preserved.

Quotes and Notes