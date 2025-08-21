We always say there’s a little something for everyone on a Knoxville weekend, but that sentiment may ring the most true on this one especially. Highlighting various cultures while still harboring the roots that run deep in Appalachia, there’s a mishmash of groups and lifestyles popping up across downtown in this three-day stretch. There’s an opportunity for kids and adults alike to learn something new at one of many leisure spots downtown and beyond.

Vinyl Night with Captain Ed – Peaceful Side Brewery (August 21, 6 – 8 p.m.) Every third Thursday of the month, resident record spinner Captain Ed takes Peaceful Side on a journey through sound in its most authentic form. From deep cuts to cult classics and everything in between, you’ll get a whole world of music at your fingertips at this sonically diverse and charitable event. $1 of every beer purchased goes toward the Alzheimer’s Association!

Concerts on the Square – Market Square (August 21, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.) Cool off in the sunset with 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute group that lives and breathes the group as much as its most diehard fans. WIth no backing tracks or in-ear clicks, every note is owned as they fly through this easy breezy catalog of classic rock anthems. Grab a drink or a bite outside and have your evening soundtracked by a band that’s become a staple of the summertime.

Trivia Thursday – Maple Hall (August 21, 7:30 p.m.) Maybe the fanciest bowling alley in the hills, Maple Hall is always looking to spice up their event space with a full itinerary. Recurring weekly on Thursday nights, the Trivia Guys will host trivia Thursdays in the Maple Room for a chance to win gift cards and a few free frames at this locally owned establishment.

Fun with the Fleet – Mayor Bob Leonard Park (August 23, 9 – 11 a.m.) Get the kids up early with a taste of farm life and the opportunity to see (and maybe even ride) a few pieces of equipment! A lot of the rigs on display are used or were used by the Town of Farragut Public Works Department, Knox County Sheriff’s and other various public use purposes. This event is completely free!

GermanFest – First Lutheran Church (August 23, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.) This event, in its eleventh year in a row, has been advertised as a place where “German culture meets southern hospitality,” and it’s hard to dispute that claim once you arrive. Recording over 8,000 attendees and plenty more than 8,000 beers drank last year, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Polka dancing, authentic food and beverage, German car shows and much more can be found at this singular celebration of culture.

Knoxville Asian Festival – World’s Fair Park (August 23, 6 – 8 p.m., August 24 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Just about every corner of the Asian world is being covered in World’s Fair Park this weekend, as the Knoxville Asian Fest prepares for another year of food and fun! Get in the ring with a real, 600 pound Sumo wrestler on Saturday evening and take a bite out of multiple nations and cultures throughout the day Sunday. Performances and traditional events from over a dozen Asian countries will be found at this can’t miss weekend celebration.

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Tennessee Theater (August 23 & 24, 7:30 p.m.) This four-decade run by one of the most influential and longstanding groups in bluegrass is far from over-in fact, it feels like it’s gotten a second wind. On the back of their 2025 LP “Arcadia,” the group has been touring across the country to showcase that they still have what it takes to hang with the juggernauts of their genre. When five of the most talented musicians in the game come together to blend styles into something singular, magic happens.

Special Sunday Family Day – Knoxville Museum of Art (August 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) This free and open to the public highlights the KMA’s existing exhibits with all-age activities to engage a younger audience with art in every medium. Food will be on location, and the kiddos can make their own artistic creations to take home with them.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

