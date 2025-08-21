The week of August 11-15, 2025, was a busy one! We recorded 1,449 documents, including 338 trust deeds with a cumulative value of $209.97 million. Among the loans were 19 valued at $1 million or more. The largest of these was $26 million loaned by Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC. The second highest came in close to that at $25.57 million, backed by First Horizon Bank. The 17 other high value loans are outlined below:

Property sales are still going strong in Knox County. Last week we recorded 231 warranty deeds with an aggregate value of $143.68 million. We continue to see a rise in million-dollar property transfers and last week there were 20! Seven of those were commercial properties.

The most expensive sale was another apartment complex. This one was the Evergreen at the Bluffs on East Beaver Creek Drive in Powell. Evergreen Bluffs Apartments sold to Evergreen NR, LLC, a Utah company, for $32 million. The second most expensive sale was 59 acres in the Hardin Valley community. Hardin Valley CLMH, LLC sold the property to Hardin Valley Townhomes, LLC for $10.3 million. This property is across from Hardin Valley Academy and includes both the Maya Hills neighborhood and the Cruz Landing neighborhood.

Further west in Farragut, Apex Bank sold two buildings at 136 Concord Road. A private party made the purchase for $2.2 million. Moving east a bit, Heritage Assisted Living located at 1585 Coleman Road changed hands. Lumen Flats Knoxville purchased the property from Heritage Home for Seniors for $2 million.

Close to downtown, Broadway Electric Service Company, LLC purchased the property at 1715 Riverside Drive. A private trust gained $2.4 million on that transaction. Engert Plumbing currently occupies the buildings. The last two on the list are even further east. In the Gibbs community Mesana Investments, LLC sold an additional 25 lots in the Bellhaven Subdivision on Beeler Road to D.R. Horton, Inc. The lots went for a total of $1.69 million. The other transfer took place at the corner of AJ Highway and Kitts Road. Taylor Investments sold the convenience store at 238 AJ Highway to a private party for $1 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through Friday, August 15:

