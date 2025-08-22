Food City earmarks $2,000 every year for the Kids Golf Clinic that benefits the Boys and Girls Club.

“Big thanks to Food City for their continued support of our Clubs! Your partnership helps our Club members grow, learn, and thrive every day. We’re so grateful for all you do to support great futures!” posted by Boys and Girls Club.

The 2025-2026 School Bucks program begins September 3, 2025 and continues through May 5, 2026. For every $1 customers spend using their Food City ValuCard, their designated school will receive 1 School Buck point.

To ensure your points credit to the school of your choice, simply visit Food City School Bucks Program to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

For more information about Food City’s School Bucks program, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800- 232-0174.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

