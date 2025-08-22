A Night at the Speakeasy, presented by Flatrock Motorclub, will be held on October 24, 2025 at The Bridgewater Place in Knoxville Tennessee, celebrating 140 years of saving animal lives.

In 1885, six Knoxville visionaries gathered with one shared goal: to protect the most vulnerable. Among them was Peter Kern, a German immigrant and lover of fine things, baked goods, yes, but also justice. What began as the Knox County Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Animals has grown into the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV), the state’s oldest animal welfare organization.

For 140 years, HSTV has rescued, sheltered, and rehomed tens of thousands of animals. From its earliest days enforcing humane laws to today’s no-kill shelter and network of 33 partner counties, the vision has remained the same: treat all animals with compassion and respect.

Now, HSTV is inviting the community to step back into the Roaring Twenties for its 140th Anniversary Gala: A Night at the Speakeasy. Guests will enjoy live jazz, elegant cocktails, fine dining, and roaring twenties–themed décor, while bidding on silent and live auctions, all in support of the animals who need it most.

This isn’t just a celebration, it’s an investment in the next century of lifesaving work. Every ticket purchased and every donation made helps ensure that HSTV can continue to serve pets and people for generations to come.

Tickets are available now for A Night at the Speakeasy, presented by Flatrock Motorclub, and space is limited. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the past, embrace the present, and secure the future for animals across the Tennessee Valley.

Pet Tip: Don’t let your four-legged pal get into a speakeasy stash. Keep alcohol, chocolate, and other toxic treats locked up tighter than a Prohibition bar!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.