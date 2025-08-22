The Dining Duo ventured west to Lenoir City, finding another treat in Fork and Vine, 131 Kelsey Lane, 37772. A beautiful venue, elegant surroundings that entice the diner to venture into a menu filled with variety from mussels to Tiramisu.

The menu lists its fare as Shareables, Salads & Soups, Flatbreads, Pastas, Entrees, and Desserts. The Duo started with a Shareable: Spinach Artichoke Dip, made with creamy spinach, chunked with artichokes and complemented with baked ciabatta. It was delicious!

Duo One chose the Colosseum Lasagna, advertised as 25 layers of pasta with 25 layer of ragu & ricotta! Oh my! Enough for three meals and oh soooo good!

Duo Two went with a Flatbread selection of Key West Flatbread filled with shrimp, alfredo, tomatoes, peppers, and cheese. It too was enough for another meal.

This find is worth the drive if you don’t live in Lenoir City and is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

